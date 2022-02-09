Drag Race Video: Daya Betty Takes on DeJa Skye in Tense Episode 6 Preview

Tired of always being safe, Daya Betty is switching up her strategy in Episode 6 by taking a new, Lashauwn Beyond-approved approach to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“The goal for today is to be in the top,” Daya says in TVLine’s exclusive first look at Friday’s episode (VH1, 8/7c). “I want to be noticed. I want people to remember who Daya is. I have been a team player, and I’ve been getting along with the girls, and I feel like maybe I’ve been focused on getting along with the girls too much. Sometimes you need to be selfish.”

This comes after Daya gets into a brief scuffle with DeJa Skye, who suggests that Daya seemed “disappointed” not to have been in the top last week. “I wasn’t disappointed,” Daya says. “Don’t twist my words, bitch. I wasn’t disappointed. I just genuinely wanted to know what I can do better. … I’m happy with being safe, I’m not complaining.”

“I’m just going to say this: Yell at me again, and I’m gonna beat your ass,” DeJa… jokes? Honestly, it’s hard to read her in the moment, but she seems peeved.

And while we can’t blame Daya for not wanting to play RuPaul’s Best Friend Race, we aren’t thrilled that Willow Pill becomes the first casualty of her new strategy. (You’ll understand when you watch the clip. #TeamWillow forever.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the first act of Friday’s episode, then drop a comment with your favorite Season 14 queen(s) below.