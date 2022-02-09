Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Abandons Binge-Release Format for Season 4 — and Series Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Is In 'F--king Love' With the Change

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s fourth season marks the end of a binge-themed era for the Emmy-winning comedy.

For the first time in the show’s run, Prime Video is not dropping the entire season in one fell swoop. Instead, the streamer is adopting a more traditional weekly-release format, albeit with a twist: Two new episodes of the eight-episode season will debut each Friday (beginning Feb. 18) for four consecutive weeks.

And series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino could not be happier about the development.

“We f–king love it,” Sherman-Palladino tells TVLine. “Our show is dense. There’s a lot of s–t going on. And attention must be paid. We’re really happy that they are doing this.”

As Sherman-Palladino’s partner in crime, fellow exec producer Daniel Palladino, explains, they actually had a hand in the decision. “We had been talking to them about it,” he shares. “There was a time many years ago where people thought the weekly rollout thing was over because everyone wants to watch them all at once. But then shows like Succession are getting even bigger, with the conversation growing from week-to-week.”

Echoing AS-P’s assessment about Mrs. Maisel‘s extreme density, Daniel says, “We would not recommend anyone watch eight episodes of this show in a row in one sitting — or two sittings. We don’t even want [television journalists] to do that. It was not made to be consumed like that, at least not on the first viewing. So we’re good with what they’re trying here.”