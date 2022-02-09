Futurama Revived (Again!) at Hulu — But Which Role Might Be Recast?

Hulu can shut up and take our money right now. The streamer has ordered a 20-episode revival of David X. Cohen and Matt Groening’s Futurama, TVLine has learned.

More good news: original voice actors Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are all returning.

Now for the bad news: John DiMaggio, whose chief role was that of snarky robot Bender, is not yet confirmed to return. According to our sister site Variety, producers are “hopeful” that they’ll get him back, but it’s also possible that the role will have to be recast.

“It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” Groening said in a statement.

Added Cohen, “I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present.”

Futurama, the story of a pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself for 1,000 years, originally aired for four seasons (1999–2003) on Fox. Five years after the show’s cancellation, Comedy Central revived it for an additional three seasons (2008–2013).

New episodes of Futurama are expected to drop in 2023, with production beginning later this month.

Your thoughts on a potentially DiMaggio-less Futurama? Drop ’em in a comment below.