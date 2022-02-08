Wendy Williams Show: Sherri Shepherd Reportedly Eyed as 'Permanent Guest Host,' Could Take Over Full-Time

The woman formerly known as 30 Rock‘s Queen of Jordan could soon become the queen of daytime TV.

Sherri Shepherd, who has been one of many revolving guest hosts during Wendy Williams‘ extended hiatus from her nationally syndicated talk show, is nearing a deal to become The Wendy Williams Show‘s “permanent guest host,” TMZ reports.

Williams stepped back from her usual hosting duties in October 2021, citing “serious complications” from Graves Disease and an aggravated thyroid condition.

If Williams does not return to her chair, Shepherd could reportedly take over as the full-time host, complete with a change of the show’s title. This fall marks The Wendy Williams Show‘s 15th season.

Shepherd, of course, has a long history on daytime TV. She served as a co-host of The View from 2007–2014, at which time she challenged viewers with the difficult questions, including whether or not our planet is really round. You’re welcome:

Other personalities who have filled in for Williams during her absence include Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, Michelle Visage and Whitney Cummings.

“Me saying, ‘I’m not perfect,’ I’ve done that for almost all 30 years of my broadcast career, you know?” Williams told TVLine during an interview in October 2020. Referring to criticism of her on-screen behavior, she noted that there are always “people looking to pick and poke, and that was before social media. And all of a sudden, social media came up and people, they get together and they want to think what they think. All I am is Wendy. That’s it.”

