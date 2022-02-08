The Girl From Plainville, Woke Season 2 and Conversations With Friends Get Spring Premiere Dates at Hulu

Hulu is filling out its spring schedule with a true-crime docudrama, a hotly anticipated book adaptation and an acclaimed comedy’s sophomore run.

The streamer announced on Tuesday that The Girl From Plainville, starring The Great‘s Elle Fanning, will premiere Tuesday, March 29 with three episodes, with more episodes airing weekly after that. Season 2 of the Lamorne Morris-led comedy Woke will debut Friday, April 8 with all 10 episodes, and Conversations With Friends, based on the book by Normal People author Sally Rooney, will premiere in May with all 12 episodes.

Plainville stars Fanning as teen Michelle Carter, who was put on trial for involuntary manslaughter after her boyfriend Conrad Roy III died by suicide, with prosecutors blaming his death on Carter’s repeated texts and phone calls encouraging him to take his own life. The cast also includes Chloe Sevigny (We Are Who We Are) and Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline) as Roy’s parents Lynn and Conrad.

Woke stars Morris as San Francisco cartoonist Keef Knight, who is now a popular activist on the rise when Season 2 opens. “But he’s facing a world where ‘woke’ has become big business,” per the official description. “Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become?”

Conversations With Friends is based on Rooney’s debut novel and also sees the return of director/executive producer Lenny Abrahamson, who worked on Hulu’s adaptation of Normal People. The story centers on college friends Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), who become intertwined with older married couple Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke). Along the way, Frances “navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time,” according to the official synopsis.

