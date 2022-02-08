Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star and Bachelor Slip Opposite Winter Olympics

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and ABC’s The Bachelor both slipped to season lows, opposite NBC’s Monday-night coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Lone Star this week drew 5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down 17 and 25 percent (read post mortem). Leading out of that, The Cleaning Lady dropped a few eyeballs (3.3 mil) while slipping to a new demo low (0.4). Renew/Cancel Forecast!

The Bachelor (2.6 mil/0.6) was down 25 percent week-to-week. Promised Land hit a new audience low (1.64 mil) while flat in the demo (0.2).

NBC’s primetime broadcast coverage of the Winter Olympics Day 4 averaged 8.8 mil and a 1.6, leading Monday in both measures but down sharply from PyeongChang 2018.

Elsewhere, The CW’s March (329K/0.1) hit an audience high and 4400 (340K/0.1) also added viewers…. and CBS’ Celeb Big Brother did 2.3 mil/0.4.

