TVLine Items: Rashida Jones' Apple Gig, That's My Jam Renewed and More

Rashida Jones is getting Sunny: The Parks & Recreation vet will star in and executive-produce the darkly comedic half-hour drama for Apple TV+.

The actress will play Suzie, “an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash,” per the official synopsis. “As ‘consolation,’ she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.”

Katie Robbins (The Affair) created the series, which is based on the book Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets?

* NBC has ordered a second season of That’s My Jam, the variety/game show that is hosted by Jimmy Fallon and draws inspiration from popular Tonight Show games. Its freshman finale aired Jan. 31.

* HBO has renewed the docu-comedy How to With John Wilson for a third season. The series follows Wilson and his documentary camera as he interviews his fellow New Yorkers and gets a crash course in deceptively simple topics.

* Tokyo Vice, an HBO Max crime drama starring Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort, will premiere with its first three episodes on Thursday, April 7, followed by two installments every Thursday until the finale on April 28, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu has released a first teaser trailer for Life & Beth, starring Amy Schumer and Michael Cera, and releasing all episodes on Friday, March 18:

