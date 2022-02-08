NBC Clarifies Olympics Conflict With Leslie Jones, Says She Is 'Free to Do' Social Media Commentary of Games

Leslie Jones is “free to do” her signature social media commentary on the Olympics, now that NBC appears to have resolved a conflict with the comedian.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Jones — who, since 2016, has posted enthusiastic real-time reactions to the Olympic Games on Twitter — implied that The Powers That Be did not want her to continue live-tweeting during the current Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“i’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it,” Jones wrote. “They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And i’m tired of fighting them. I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow”

Jones didn’t go into further detail about the situation, but when a Twitter user encouraged Jones to “make people laugh, forget the hate,” Jones replied, “It’s not the hate it’s nbc.”

In a statement provided to TVLine late Monday, an NBC Sports spokesperson clarified, “This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past. She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her.”

Jones has not yet posted any follow-ups about the situation on social media.

The Saturday Night Live vet began live-tweeting about the Olympics during the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. When her lively reactions to the events started to gain attention, NBC invited her to fly to Brazil and join the network’s team of official commentators; she reprised that role for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Since the 2022 Winter Olympics began on Feb. 2, Jones has posted reactions on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, though it’s unclear if she will continue after NBC’s response.