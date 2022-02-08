Love, Victor to End With Season 3 at Hulu — Get Final Premiere Date

First, the good news: Love, Victor will be back with new episodes in June. The bad news? Season 3 will also be the last for Hulu’s coming-of-age dramedy, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Love, Victor‘s third and final season drops Wednesday, June 15, with all eight episodes releasing at once. As the Season 3 logline teases, these new installments will find Victor “not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be.” As Victor and his friends grapple with post-high school plans, they’ll be “faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

A follow-up to the 2018 film Love, Simon, Hulu’s series stars Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar, a gay teenager trying to figure out his sexuality while adjusting to life in a new town. In Season 2, Victor came out to his family and started a real relationship with first boyfriend Benji, but he ultimately found himself torn between Benji and new love interest Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). The finale ended with Victor appearing to choose between the two, running to either Benji or Rahim’s house and saying, “Hi” with a smile — but viewers never got to see which potential beau had opened the door. (Read our full finale recap here.)

Love, Victor‘s cast also includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Victor’s mother Isabel, James Martinez (One Day at a Time) as Victor’s father Armando, Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and newcomer Mateo Fernandez as Salazar siblings Pilar and Adrian and Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Victor’s best friend Felix.

