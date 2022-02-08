Katie McGrath Joins John Wick Prequel Series The Continental at Starz

Katie McGrath has booked her first post-Supergirl role: The actress will co-star in Starz’s forthcoming John Wick prequel series The Continental as The Adjudicator, our sister site Deadline reports.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the three-night event takes John Wick fans back to 1975 New York City, where a young criminal named Winston Scott (The Flight Attendant‘s Colin Woodell) navigates the city’s nefarious underbelly in an attempt to take control of The Continental, a notorious hangout for all manner of ne’er-do-wells.

In addition to McGrath — who is coming off a five-season stint as Lena Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl — the series has also cast Ray McKinnon (Mayans M.C.) as Jenkins, Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever) as Lemmy, and Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa as High Table assassins Hansel & Gretel.

As previously reported, Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. The ensemble also includes newcomer Ayomide Adegun as Charon (played in the movies by Lance Reddick), Peter Greene (The Mask) as Uncle Charlie (who is perhaps the cleaner played on film by David Patrick Kelly), and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll) as Mayhew. Mishel Prada (Vida), Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Hubert Point Du-Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain and Nhung Kate round out the cast.

The John Wick film franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as a mafia-trained assassin, has so far included three theatrical releases (2014, 2017 and 2019) with a fourth set to be released in 2022. Along with Reeves and Ian McShane, the films star the likes of Anjelica Huston, Halle Berry, John Leguizamo and Laurence Fishburne.

Are you excited for McGarth’s new role? Hit the comments!