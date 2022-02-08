Christian Kane's Almost Paradise Renewed for Season 2 — at IMDb TV

More than 20 months after airing its freshman finale on (blast from the past alert!) WGN America, the Christian Kane-led Almost Paradise has been renewed for Season 2 — at IMDb TV.

The move doubly makes sense since 1) IMDb TV for the past year has been the streaming home for Season 1 of the action drama, and 2) Prime Video’s free streaming hub last year resurrected Leverage, which counts Kane among its cast.

Created by Dean Devlin (Leverage) and Gary Rosen (The Librarians), who will serve as co-showrunners, Almost Paradise follows Alex Walker (played by Kane), a former U.S. DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, Walker now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel. While he manages to transition from top DEA agent to laid-back islander, the luxury resort has attracted the rich, powerful — and sometimes criminal — elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex.

Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, Alex is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (played by Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña), or running into people from his old life.

Are you excited (or admittedly astonished) to hear that Almost Paradise will be back?