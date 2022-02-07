Blue Bloods: Tony Danza Is a Cop With a Secret — Plus, SVU Recruits [Spoiler]

When CBS’ Blue Bloods returns from its mini-hiatus, TV vet Tony Danza will play a lawman who draws NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan into an ethical dilemma.

TVLine has learned that in the Friday, Feb. 25 episode of the well-watched family/crime drama, Danza will guest-star as Lt. Micelli Moretti, a lifelong cop and a devoted family man who gets shot in a drive-by. After Frank (played by Tom Selleck) drops by to check on the wounded LEO, it becomes evident that Moretti has concealed from the NYPD his son’s involvement in gang activity, and it was that dereliction of duty that nearly got him killed.

That conflict between family and the force will lay at Frank’s feet his latest ethical conflict to unravel; see a first photo above.

In addition to his runs on of course Taxi and Who’s the Boss?, Danza’s TV credits include the ABC sitcom Hudson Street (opposite Lori Loughlin), CBS’ Family Law, an eponymous daytime variety show and Netflix’s The Good Cop.

Elsewhere in Blue Bloods‘ next fresh episode, which is titled “Allegiance”: Joe Hill (Will Hochman) overhears his date tampering with a witness, so he, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) team up to get to the bottom of the messy case; when Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) favorite TV personality suddenly collapses in the middle of a taping, she and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) must track down who in her inner circle caused this mysterious death; and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) graciously accepts an offer to work with SVU.

