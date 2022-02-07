Prime Video's Reacher Renewed for Season 2, Three Days After Release

Reacher is big for Prime Video, apparently, having scored a Season 2 renewal just three days after its premiere.

TVLine readers gave the Alan Ritchson-led, eight-episode adaptation of Lee Child's first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, an average grade of "A"; read finale recap.

Since its launch, Prime Video claims, Reacher has ranked among the streamer’s Top 5 most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally, with many viewers finishing all eight episodes during the first 24 hours of release.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, [showrunner] Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who adapted the novel for TV, said, “The entire Reacher team — cast, production, writers, etc. — is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received…. [E]veryone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season 2.”

Which of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels would you like to see as the basis for Season 2?

Titans alum Ritchson headlines the series as Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who arrives in the small town of Margrave, Ga., to find the community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. After the cops immediately arrest the drifter hobo and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime, the mountain of a man works to prove his innocence and in turn unravel a deep-seated conspiracy.

The cast also includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (TV’s Scream) as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) as Charlie, Currie Graham (Murder in the First) as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) as Hubble, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) as Mayor Teale.

