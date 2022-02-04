×

TV Ratings: NBC's Winter Olympics Coverage Dominates Thursday

By /

Winter Olympics 2022
Courtesy of NBC Sports

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime broadcast coverage of the first day of the Beijing Winter Olympics averaged 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, easily leading Thursday in both measures.

Among the Winter Games’ challengers:

CBS | Celebrity Big Brother drew 2.7 mil and a 0.5.

FOX | Joe Millionaire (1.7 mil/0.3), Call Me Kat (1.8 mil/0.3) and Pivoting (1.2 mil/0.2) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Black History Month-themed installments of Soul of a Nation did 2.3 mil/0.3 (for “Screen Queens”) and 1.8 mil/0.2 (for “X/onerated”).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

