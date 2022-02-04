TV Ratings: NBC's Winter Olympics Coverage Dominates Thursday

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime broadcast coverage of the first day of the Beijing Winter Olympics averaged 7.7 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, easily leading Thursday in both measures. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Among the Winter Games’ challengers:

CBS | Celebrity Big Brother drew 2.7 mil and a 0.5.

FOX | Joe Millionaire (1.7 mil/0.3), Call Me Kat (1.8 mil/0.3) and Pivoting (1.2 mil/0.2) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Black History Month-themed installments of Soul of a Nation did 2.3 mil/0.3 (for “Screen Queens”) and 1.8 mil/0.2 (for “X/onerated”).

