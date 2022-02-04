The Orville's Return Date Pushed to June — Watch Season 3's Opening Minutes/Stunning New Credits

The Orville‘s lonnnng-awaited upcoming mission has been delayed a bit more, with the Season 3 premiere date (on its new Hulu home) moving from March 10 to June 2.

“As occasionally happens, our show has been repositioned amidst the ever-changing television schedule landscape, which means that the wait will be just a bit longer,” series creator and star Seth MacFarlane explained on Twitter. “We understand your frustration… so we want to give you a little taste of what’s to come” — in the form of the new season’s first four minutes, including a nightmarish cold open and sleek new opening credits.

(Eventually) delivering weekly releases on Hulu, The Orville: New Horizons‘ 10-episode season finds the crew of the titular exploratory vessel continuing their mission, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The Orville: New Horizons‘ cast includes McFarlane (as Captain Ed Mercer), Adrianne Palicki (Cmdr. Kelly Grayson), Scott Grimes (Lt. Gordon Malloy), Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali) and new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) as Ensign Charly Burke.

Additionally, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, while Eliza Taylor (The 100) will guest-star as a character TBA.

Although The Orville‘s first two seasons aired on Fox, it was announced in July 2019 that the sci-fi adventure series would move to Hulu for Season 3. (“As the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for [Fox],” MacFarlane explained at the time.)

Nine months later, the coronavirus pandemic hit, further delaying The Orville‘s next mission.

