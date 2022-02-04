Shining Girls: Elisabeth Moss Tracks a Killer Who Is 'Everybody, Nobody, and All the Time' in Mind-Bending Trailer

Elisabeth Moss is on the trail of a man who has killed (many times) before, and will kill (lots more) again, in a mind-bendy teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s Shining Girls.

Based on the 2013 novel by South African author Lauren Beukes and adapted for TV by showrunner Silka Luisa (Strange Angel), the eight-episode metaphysical thriller will premiere Friday, April 29 with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday.

Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men) stars as Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned-yet-troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Narcos‘ Wagner Moura) to uncover her attacker’s identity.

As Kirby and Dan come to realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas (and Kirby’s “blurred reality”) allow the serial assailant to remain one step ahead.

Phillipa Soo (Dopesick, Broadway’s Hamilton), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers) and Jamie Bell (TURN: Washington’s Spies) round out the main cast, while Moss also serves as an EP and directed the premiere.

Watch the teaser trailer above, then tell us if you tune in for Shining Girls.