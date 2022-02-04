Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway.

The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description.

Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam Secretary), based on his experiences growing up in Northern California fire country. Phelan and Rater will write the pilot teleplay and also serve as executive producers, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

But don’t worry, SEAL Team fans: As of now, Thieriot isn’t slated to appear on camera on Cal Fire, and the pilot order isn’t expected to interfere with his role as Navy SEAL Clay Spenser on SEAL Team, which just got picked up for a sixth season by streamer Paramount+.

