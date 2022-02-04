RuPaul's Drag Race Delivers Season 14's Most Shocking Exit Yet in Week 5

There’s really no shortage of ways to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race. You can sashay away with dignity after losing a lip sync, you can get disqualified for breaking the rules, you can fall on your own stiletto and send yourself home, or as we saw with one fan-favorite queen on Friday, you can be knocked out of the game due to an injury.

Needless to say, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté‘s fellow contestants were gagged when the frontrunner appeared via video message to inform them that she rolled her ankle during last week’s acting challenge and needs to stay off her feet for six to eight weeks.

Can we process this for a minute? So many emotions happening in this moment. Shock, of course, but also disappointment. A sense of loss, knowing that Kornbread still had so much left to give. Some hope, assuming that Ru will allow her to return for Season 15. And even a bit of heartbreak, especially considering what a close friendship she formed with Willow Pill. Not to mention, I always assumed Kornbread was destined for the finale, so her early exit really does shake up the competition.

Perhaps Kornbread can find solace in the success stories of this week’s special guests — Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield and Kahmora Hall — each of whom remain cemented in Drag Race herstory despite going home first in their respective seasons. For this week’s maxi challenge, the queens were tasked with raising awareness for these first-eliminated queens by producing three comedic PSAs… which rhymed for some reason.

And how were those three teams selected, you ask? In true Drag Race form, each queen had to use her pelvis to pop a balloon against a Pit Crew member’s butt, resulting in some wonderfully awkward moments. We assumed that watching self-proclaimed heterosexual Maddy Morphosis doing the humpty hump with another man would be the funniest part, but that honor actually went to Jorgeous. Likened to a yapping chihuahua in heat, Kerri Colby said, “That little bitch ain’t topped nothing in her life!” The color of confetti inside the balloons determined which queens would work together.

Like so many acting challenges before it, there’s not too much to say about this week’s final products, aside from that brilliant cameo from PSA royalty Sarah McLachlan. The runway, however, was a different story, with all 11 queens absolutely bringing it for the “Spring Has Sprung” category. Personal stand-outs included Maddy Morphosis’ thunder cloud look, Jasmine Kennedie’s Poison Ivy party girl, Willow’s camp-AF “little house on the fairy” creation, Lady Camden’s full-on tea party dress, and Bosco’s weather-changing reveal.

Check out the queens’ spring-ready runway looks below:

Category Is: Spring Has Sprung! 🌸✨ Whose floral ‘fit was your fave? 💓 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/csob55JAut — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 5, 2022

That last one tickled the judges’ collective fancy, earning Bosco her first win of the season. Meanwhile, Orion Story and Jorgeous found themselves in the bottom two, and I didn’t disagree with either pick. Orion has been competing on borrowed time ever since she returned after her first elimination, and Jorgeous’ fate felt like a foregone conclusion the moment she decided to share her backstory with the group. (That’s when they get you!)

As most of gay Twitter hoped and predicted, this week’s lip sync was set to guest judge Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” so expectations were high. Whether or not those expectations were met is an entirely different conversation, but at least Jorgeous appeared to give it her all. With Orion, you can never really tell how much she’s giving, but the least she could have done was keep her damn shoes on.

In the end, Ru proclaimed Jorgeous the winner, leaving Orion to pray to Gene Wilder’s ghost that she had the golden chocolate in her possession. Unfortunately, those prayers went unanswered, and the sad trombone was heard once again.

Are you bummed that Kornbread is already out of the competition? And do you think Orion was the right queen to send home? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your Ru-view of the episode.