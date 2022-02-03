Ratings: Celeb Big Brother Tops Night; Legends, Batwoman Hit Audience Highs

In the latest TV show ratings, the launch of CBS’ latest Celebrity Big Brother topped Wednesday in the demo (with a 0.7 demo rating) and tied NBC’s Chicago Med rerun for the night’s largest audience (3.7 million viewers). (Read our recap.) Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Leading out of CBB, The Amazing Race (3.6 mil/0.6) and Good Sam (2.5 mil/0.3) were both steady.

Elsewhere, with #OneChicago in rerun mode…

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (680K/0.1) and Batwoman (540K/0.1, read post mortem) both hit season highs in audience. In fact, the former posted its best audience since June 2, 2020 (!), while the latter delivered its largest crowd since April 18, 2021.

ABC | The Wonder Years (2.3 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo while The Goldbergs (3.4 mil/0.6), The Conners (3.2 mil/0.5), Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.4) and The Chase (2.1 mil/0.3) were all steady.

FOX | I Can See Your Voice (2.4 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo, while Next Level Chef (2.1 mil/0.4) — which apparently is a bit like the Spanish sci-fi/horror film The Platform? — dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.