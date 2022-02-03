The Thing About Pam Trailer: See Renée Zellweger's Major Transformation in NBC's True-Crime Miniseries

You might just do a double-take at Renée Zellweger‘s transformation into Pam Hupp, as seen in the first trailer for NBC’s limited series The Thing About Pam.

Premiering Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c, and spanning six episodes, The Thing About Pam chronicles the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Though Betsy’s husband, Russ, was initially convicted, that verdict was later overturned, and Betsy’s death set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Hupp.

In the trailer embedded above, Zellweger’s Pam casts as much suspicion as possible on Russ after Betsy’s death, though other key players in the case seem appropriately wary of Pam herself. Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy) co-stars as Russ’ defense attorney, Joel Schwartz, while the rest of the ensemble includes Glenn Fleshler (Billions) as Russ, Katy Mixon (American Housewife) as Betsy and Judy Greer (Married) as former Lincoln County prosecutor Leah Askey.

The Faria case was previously the subject of multiple Dateline NBC episodes, as well as a Dateline podcast — also titled The Thing About Pam — in 2019. Jessika Borsiczky (UnREAL, House of Lies) serves as writer and showrunner on the project, while Zellweger is among its executive producers.

Take a look at the Thing About Pam trailer above, then drop a comment with your first impressions.