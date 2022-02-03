The Conners Trolls Former Guest Star Aaron Rodgers Over Vaccine Stance

The Conners took what appeared to be a thinly-veiled jab at unvaccinated former guest star Aaron Rodgers in Wednesday’s episode.

Rodgers made a cameo on the ABC comedy last spring, when Jeopardy! superfan Jackie (played by Laurie Metcalf) appeared as a contestant during the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s turn as guest host (see below). The not-so-subtle swipe came in the opening scene of Season 4’s 12th episode, “Hot for Teacher and Writing a Wrong,” when Mark entered the kitchen and grouched about his recent return to public school. That’s when Becky turned to her nephew and suggested (sarcastically, of course) that he drop out and do homeschooling instead.

“Then you won’t be forced to have all those life-saving vaccines,” she said. “And you can make up your own scientific theories like your favorite athletes.” (TVLine has reached out to ABC for comment.)

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 in November, after he had previously claimed that he’d been “immunized” against the coronavirus. His lie resulted in a $300,000 fine for the Packers, and a personal fine of nearly $15,000 for breaking the National Football League’s COVID protocols.

After he tested positive, the QB went on The Pat McAfee Show and denied that he was “some sort of anti-vax flat-Earther.” According to The Washington Post, he argued that he was a “critical thinker” who believes “strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.” He also said that he had consulted “good friend” and controversial podcaster Joe Rogan about the use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that the Food and Drug Administration has previously said is not an effective treatment for COVID-19.

