Boba Fett Rises in Nielsen's Latest Streaming Top 10; Cobra Kai Stays No. 1

With the release of its second episode, Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett improved its standing on the latest Nielsen streaming chart.

Having last time around debuted on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals at No. 8, Boba Fett for the week of Jan. 3 rose to No. 5 by amassing 563 million minutes viewed across its first two episodes.

Netflix’s Cobra Kai repeated as champ this week, racking up 2.15 billion minutes across 40 total episodes, while Netflix’s The Witcher again placed second, with 1.1 billion over 16 episodes.

Placing third and fourth were Netflix’s Stay Close (988 million minutes/8 episodes) and Queer Eye (723 million minutes/52 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of Jan. 3 were Netflix’s Emily in Paris and Ozark, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time, and Netflix’s Lost in Space and The Great British Baking Show.

Falling off the chart this go-round was Disney+’s Hawkeye.

Also of note this week: The Golden Girls popped up at No. 8 on Nielsen’s ranking of acquired series, one week after the passing of the iconic Betty White (with 41 percent of that audience aged between 35-49).

