HBO's Somebody Somewhere Snags Early Season 2 Renewal

Just three episodes into its inaugural season, Somebody Somewhere has already snagged a Season 2 commitment from HBO. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series — which premiered on Jan. 16 — stars Bridget Everett as a “true Kansan” grappling with loss and acceptance in her hometown.

“Bridget brings such warmth to the screen, it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble,” enthused Amy Gravitt, HBO’s EVP of Programming, in a statement. “We’re delighted to have [series creators] Hannah [Bos] and Paul [Thureen] remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere.”

The cast also includes Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, Mike Hagerty, Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and Jane Brody.

The series’ seven-episode first season concludes Sunday, Feb. 27.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Somebody Somewhere‘s early pickup.