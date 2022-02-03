Presumed Innocent Limited Series From David E. Kelley Lands at Apple TV+

Take stock of your whatchamacallits, because a new Presumed Innocent adaptation is coming to your screens.

Apple TV+ has greenlit an eight-episode limited series based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow, to be “reimagined” by Emmy-winning veteran TV scribe David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers).

Kelley will serve as showrunner and executive-produce alongside Dustin Thomason (Castle Rock), J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson.

Inspired by Turow’s 1987 courtroom thriller, Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent will tell the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Kelley’s modern-day reimagining promises to explore “obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Harrison Ford starred in a 1990 film adaptation, opposite Bonnie Bedelia and Greta Scacchi.