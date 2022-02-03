Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival

There are plenty of familiar faces headed to NBC’s Law & Order revival, but will Jesse L. Martin‘s Detective Ed Green be one of them?

During a Thursday appearance on the CBS’ The Talk (which you can check out below), Martin — who as an original cast member of The CW’s The Flash still plays Joe West — addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the Law & Order detective, whom he played from Seasons 10 through 18.

“I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will,” Martin said before adding, “Yes, maybe.” (NBC declined to comment, but sources close to the production tell TVLine there are no talks with Martin occurring at this time.)

Green first appeared on the Dick Wolf procedural in Season 10 and served as Briscoe’s (Jerry Orbach) partner until the latter retired in 2004. Green quit the force in Season 18 following an investigation into his shooting of a murder suspect. Although the DA ultimately dropped the murder charges against him, Green still decided to leave after the investigation uncovered some troubling secrets. He was replaced by Jeremy Sisto’s Cyrus Lupo in the 2008 episode, “Burn Card.”

NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c, leading into spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Sam Waterston is set to return as fan-favorite DA Jack McCoy, along with Anthony Anderson (black-ish) as Det. Kevin Bernard.

S. Epatha Merkerson, meanwhile, will not reprise her role as Lt. Anita Van Buren, due to her full-time commitment to Chicago Med. In her stead, Camryn Manheim (The Practice) will play Lt. Kate Dixon. Additional newcomers include Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Det. Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price and Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as ADA Samantha Maroun.

What do you hope to see in the Law & Order revival? Hit us up in the comments with your thoughts.