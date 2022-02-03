Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

The doctor is (staying) in. Disney+ has ordered a second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., TVLine has confirmed.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Disney Channel’s Andi Mack) stars as the titular teenage doctor in this gender-swapped reboot of the classic series Doogie Howser, M.D., which starred a young Neil Patrick Harris in the title role. In fact, NPH’s character is the reason Lee’s character, whose first name is actually Lahela, got her nickname. That little tie-in was revealed in the pilot.

The show also stars Emma Meisel as Lahela’s BFF Steph Denisco, Matthew Sato as Lahela’s older brother Kai Kameāloha, Wes Tian as Lahela’s younger brother Brian Patrick Kameāloha, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Charles Zeller, Mapuana Makia as Noelani Nakayama, Kathleen Rose Perkins as Lahela’s mom/boss Dr. Clara Hannon, and Jason Scott Lee as Lahela’s dad Benny Kameāloha.

Deadline was the first to report on Doogie‘s renewal.

