TVLine Items: Dolly Parton to Host ACM Awards, Tehran's Return and More

Who better to host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards than the legendary Dolly Parton?

The country music icon will emcee the event, which will stream live (and commercial-free) on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Parton will be joined by co-hosts, to be announced at a later date.

Nominations for this year’s awards will be unveiled next week.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Tehran will premiere Friday, May 6, with the first two episodes (of eight), followed by a new episode every Friday.

* Beyond the Edge, a new reality series in which nine celebrities trade their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, will premiere Wednesday, March 16 at 9 pm on CBS. The celebs include country superstar Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country superstar Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), and television personalities Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City). Watch a teaser here.

* The drama 61st Street, starring Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story), will premiere Sunday, April 10 at 10 pm on AMC, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK. The series, which counts Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society among its producers, is described as “a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.”

* Netflix has given a series order to The Brothers Sun, a dark comedic drama from creators Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story, Glee) and Byron Wu that “follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly-unaware younger brother Bruce.”

* Starstruck creator/star Rose Matafeo has shared a trailer for Season 2 (airing on BBC Three; HBO Max premiere date TBA):

✨Starstruck S2 trailer just for u✨ pic.twitter.com/NWCuiUicfl — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) February 2, 2022

* Epix has released a trailer for Billy the Kid, a new drama based on the life of the famous American outlaw, premiering Sunday, April 24:

