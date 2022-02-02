Here's How The View Addressed Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension — Watch Video

Just hours after ABC News announced Whoopi Goldberg’s two-week suspension from The View, her fellow co-hosts addressed the controversy live on the air… sort of.

Joy Behar opened Wednesday’s broadcast by saying, “You all saw the news. Whoopi will be back in two weeks,” before moving on to Hot Topics (as if that isn’t a hot topic worth discussing).

Watch Behar (barely) address the situation below:

“You all saw the news. Whoopi will be back here in two weeks.” — The View’s Joy Behar starts today’s show by acknowledging Whoopi Goldberg’s absence following suspension for remark about the Holocaust “not about race.” pic.twitter.com/GXlNqQ9PnH — The Recount (@therecount) February 2, 2022

For those who aren’t totally up to speed on what’s been happening at The View this week, here’s a summary:

Goldberg was suspended for comments she made during Monday’s episode as part of a discussion about a Tennessee school board’s banning of the graphic novel Maus. Goldberg said that “the Holocaust isn’t about race — it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.” Those comments received immediate backlash from the Jewish community and beyond.

She issued the following apology on Monday night: “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazis’ systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support, and that will never waver. I’m sorry for the hurt that I have caused.”

What are your thoughts on The View‘s latest controversy, as well as the show’s choice not to discuss it on-air? Drop ’em in a comment below.