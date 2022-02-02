Pam & Tommy Premiere Recap: Sex, Lies and a Whole Lotta Videotape!

We all know the story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s very-publicly leaked sex tape, but how much do you know about the man responsible? In Hulu’s new series Pam & Tommy (three episodes now available), you will learn all of the sordid details about the infamous crime heard (and seen) around the world.

In the first scene of the limited series, Pamela (Lily James) finds herself in Jay Leno’s hot seat. “What’s it like to have that kind of exposure?” Leno asks her on live TV. Of course he’s talking about the tape, which (unbeknownst to some at the time) was stolen from the couple’s home and released without their permission.

But hold up. Let’s rewind.

It’s 1995, and Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogan), the man behind the sleazy crime, is working a carpentry job at Tommy (Sebastian Stan) and Pamela’s home. His soundtrack while he works is filled with the sounds of the couple’s crazy loud sex. When they finish up, Rand gets extremely peeved when the rock star demands changes to the job plans mid-stream. (I mean, you gotta have a 360-degree view of the shower in your “futuristic, state-of-the-art love pad 2,000,” right?!)

Poor schlub Rand lives a sad life. There’s little food in his fridge and his cable’s been shut off since he’s past due. He can barely even afford the materials he needs to get the Lees’ job done, with Tommy constantly changing things on a whim. When yet another new request comes through for a water bed, Rand has the unfortunate task of breaking the news to the drummer. His boss Lonnie tells him to ask Tommy for the money, plus overages, up front, but when the contractors secure the requested bed, the money still hasn’t come through. Tommy then tells them their work is shoddy and he’s done. He fires them both and promptly kicks them out.