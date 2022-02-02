TVLine Items: Donald Faison Visits Legends, Boys Spinoff Teaser and More

Legends of Tomorrow has tapped Scrubs alum Donald Faison for a rather mysterious role: The actor will appear in the Season 7 finale (and possibly even Season 8, if the CW drama is renewed) as an unnamed character who admires the Legends, EW.com reports.

Faison’s character is “an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations,” who is “looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide,” per the official description. “But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!”

“We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider,” showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu said a statement to EW. “We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can’t wait for our fans to see who he’s playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season.”

Legends‘ Season 7 finale is slated to air Wednesday, March 2 at 8/7c.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* P-Valley Season 2 has added Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) in the series-regular role of Whisper, an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole. Additionally, Gail Bean (Snowfall, Paradise Lost) will recur as Roulette, a feisty wild child who breaks all of Uncle Clifford’s rules and turns The Pynk upside down.

* Hulu has set a Friday, March 18 binge release for Life & Beth, its 10-episode comedy starring and executive-produced by Amy Schumer, and also starring Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker.

* The Courtship (FKA Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance aka “The Bridgerton dating show”) will premiere Sunday, March 6 at 8 pm on NBC.

* Saints & Sinners has been renewed for a sixth and final season, premiering Sunday, April 3 at 8 pm on Bounce, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Prime Video has released a teaser (narrated by Christian Slater!) for the animated anthology spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical, premiering with all eight episodes on Friday, March 4:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?