Gentleman Jack Season 2: Get First Photos, Scoop on Springtime Return

After a two-and-a-half year famine, Gentleman Jack fans are invited to feast on first photos (and some scoop) from Season 2 of the long-MIA HBO series.

Ahead of its Season 2 premiere (which is slated for something “this spring”), the historical drama/BBC One co-production from Sally Wainwright released a flurry of photos, of Suranne Jones as Anne Lister; Sophie Rundle as Anne Lister’s now wife, Ann Walker; Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister; and others.

Set in Yorkshire circa 1834, Gentleman Jack Season 2 — again using the real-life diaries of Anne Lister, part of which were written in code, as its source — finds all eyes on Anne and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

The Season 2 cast also includes Gemma Jones (as Aunt Anne Lister), Timothy West (Jeremy Lister), Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden) and George Costigan (James Holt).

