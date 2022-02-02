Arielle Kebbel Joins 9-1-1 as the 'Buck' From a Rival Firehouse

Former Midnight, Texas resident Arielle Kebbel has been dialed up by Fox’s 9-1-1.

According to our sister site Deadline, Kebbel will fill the major recurring role of Lucy Donato, an LAFD Firefighter who works at rival Firehouse 147. Described as “super confident, fearless and is as quick at making life or death decisions as she is at speaking her mind,” Lucy is likened to being the 147’s version of Oliver Stark’s Buck.

Lucy will be introduced in 9-1-1‘s spring premiere, airing Monday, March 21 at 8/7c (where it will again lead into offshoot 9-1-1: Lone Star), when the 147 joins the 118 for a daring rescue.

Kebbel’s many previous TV credits also include Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Ballers, The Vampire Diaries,90210, Life UnExpected and Gilmore Girls.

