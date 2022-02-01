TVLine Items: Hell's Kitchen Double Renewal, CMT Awards Date and More

Fox is keeping Gordon Ramsay in Hell’s Kitchen, renewing the long-running culinary competition series for Seasons 21 and 22, TVLine has learned.

“Hell’s Kitchen is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered,” Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “In fact, it’s the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to Fox, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We’d like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn’t be happier to have all of these cooks in the kitchen for its 21st and 22nd seasons.”

Hell’s Kitchen last aired in September 2021.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 2022 CMT Music Awards will now air live on Monday, April 11 at 8 pm ET (and tape-delayed PT) on CBS from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium and various locations in and around the city.

* Paramount+ is developing a TV series adaptation of the 1980 film Urban Cowboy. The small screen iteration will go “deeper into Bud’s journey from farm to the big city in 1980s Houston and will feature iconic music from that time and place.”

* Minx, a new HBO Max comedy starring Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Jake Johnson (New Girl), will premiere Thursday, March 17, with two new episodes debuting each week through April 14. The series is “set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.”

* BET+ has renewed the male exotic dancer drama All the Queen’s Men, from Tyler Perry Studios, for Season 2.

* AMC has given a series order to Demascus, a half-hour drama about “a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.” The cable network has also picked up Invitation to a Bonfire, based on Adrienne Celt’s book about a young, 1930s Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with an all-girls boarding school’s faculty member and his bewitching wife.

* Apple TV+’s bilingual thriller series Now and Then will debut Friday, May 20 with its first three episodes, followed by a new installment every Friday. The Spanish-English drama “explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?