Thursday Ratings: Fox Trio Eye Audience Lows, Sheldon Leads Night

In the latest, Nielsen-delayed TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon led Thursday, Jan. 27 in both measures, while Fox’s lineup hit audience lows. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Young Sheldon drew 7.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week but still easily topping Thursday. United States of Al (5.6 mil/0.5) and a double pump of B Positive (5 mil/0.5, 4.7 mil/0.5) were all steady.

Over on Fox, Joe Millionaire (1.6 mil/0.3), Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) and Pivoting (951K/0.2) all slipped to audience lows, while the latter also ticked down in the demo.

Lastly, The CW’s Walker (1.04 mil/0.1) was steady.

