Friday Ratings: Undercover Boss Goes Low, Nancy Drew Flat With Finale

The Nielsen-delayed numbers for Friday are now in, and ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s SmackDown split the nightly demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods (as usual) easily copped the largest audience. Our Annual Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

ABC’s Shark Tank drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down a few eyeballs but steady in the demo week-to-week.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.6) was steady.

Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.2 mil/0.3) slipped to new season lows (and got beat in the demo by NBC’s That’s My Jam rerun). Magnum P.I. (5.2 mi/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.5) held steady.

The CW’s Nancy Drew closed out its third season with 349,000 viewers (down 26 percent week-to-week) while holding onto its 0.1 rating. TVLine readers gave the finale as well as all of Season 3 an average grade of “A”; read post mortem.

