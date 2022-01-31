Transplant Season 2 Gets NBC Premiere Date, Paired With Weakest Link

Stateside fans of Transplant at long last can lock down an appointment with Season 2 of the Canadian medical drama.

NBC has announced that Transplant‘s sophomore run (which is already underway in The Great White North) will debut Sunday, March 6 at 10/9c. There, it will lead out of The Weakest Link‘s own Season 2.

Transplant‘s freshman run averaged 3.5 million total viewers and north of a 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), drawing a larger audience than fellow NBC dramas The Blacklist, Manifest, Debris, Nurses, Zoey’s Playlist and Good Girls, while besting Debris, Blacklist, Zoey’s, Nurses and Good Girls in the demo.

Transplant Season 2 picks up with Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (played by Hamza Haq) and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto, suffers a stroke. With everything at the hospital destabilized, the place that Bash had started to consider home suddenly feels precarious. As the team adjusts to new colleagues while dealing with the challenges of life, unexpected faces from the past leave Bash seriously doubting whether his transplant into this new world was successful.

