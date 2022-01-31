The Resident Sneak Peek: Nic Lives On (Sob!) in Chastain's Newest Patient

Thought you were done getting misty-eyed over Nic’s death on The Resident? Not so fast!

Tuesday’s midseason premiere of the Fox drama (8/7c) might have you reaching for the tissue box again, as evidenced by our exclusive sneak peek at the hour.

In the video embedded above, AJ is called down to the emergency room to look at a patient whose heart went haywire during a cycling class. The young woman also had a heart transplant three years ago, and when it dawns on AJ that she undoubtedly received Nic’s heart, AJ breaks that bittersweet news to Conrad. (Fair warning: The look on Conrad’s face alone might just make you teary.)

Elsewhere in the winter premiere — appropriately titled “Her Heart” — Bell is faced with a major decision after receiving his concerning medical diagnosis. In the wake of December’s fall finale cliffhanger, executive producer Andrew Chapman confirmed that Bell’s health “will be a major storyline” for the rest of Season 5.

“How do you deal with your own diagnosis, your own illness and your own ability to be a surgeon, and of a certain age? Then what do you do?” Chapman teased at the time. “It’s a great question, and we’re going to dive into it headfirst.”

Press PLAY above for our full sneak peek at Tuesday’s hour, then drop a comment with your thoughts!