Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns to Settle a 50-Year-Old Vendetta in Netflix Movie Trailer

Leatherface shows his… well, leather face… in the full trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre follow-up movie.

Premiering Friday, Feb. 18 and from a filmmaking team that includes Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) and Kim Henkel (co-writer of the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (no The) finds Leatherface — after nearly 50 years of hiding — resurfacing to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

But along the way, he will also have to contend with Sally Hardesty (played by Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre, who’s hellbent on seeking revenge.

Watch the trailer above.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre respectively stars Sarah Yarkin (Motherland: Fort Salem) and Elsie Fisher (Castle Rock) as Melody and her teen sister Lila, who with their friends Ruth and Dante (Outlander‘s Nell Hudson and The Chi‘s Jacob Latimore) head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. Their dream, alas, turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including the aforementioned Sally.