TVLine Items: Party Down Enlists Garner, Hocus Sequel Date and More

Jennifer Garner has scored an invite to the Party Down revival.

The Alias MVP is joining the forthcoming six-episode Starz revival in the series regular role of Evie, a successful movie producer and a love interest for Henry Pollard (series star Adam Scott), Variety reports.

Additionally, James Marsden (Dead to Me), Zoë Chao (Love Life) and Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire) have also boarded the project, which reunites OG cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Megan Mullaly and the aforementioned Scott.

* Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2, which recently completed production, will drop on Oct. 31, 2022. (Get it? Halloween?)

* Netflix has released a trailer for Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 9:

* Aaron Ashmore (Locke & Key) has booked a recurring role in Season 2 of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, per Deadline. He will play Gil Timmins, Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) ex and father to Austin.

* Netflix’s six-episode courtroom thriller, Anatomy of Scandal, from EPs David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Big Sky) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) and starring Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Homeland), will drop on April 15. The drama is based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name.

