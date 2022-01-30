Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA and Extra Correspondent, Dead at 30

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA 2019 and an Extra correspondent, died Sunday, TVLine has learned. She was 30 years old.

The news was confirmed by her family, although they did not specify the cause of death. However, the New York Police Department confirmed to THR that it was a death by suicide. Kryst was found on the sidewalk outside of her condominium building in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family wrote in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

“Our hearts are broken,” added Extra in its own statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

In addition to her work as a news correspondent, Kryst appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Live With Kelly and Ryan, plus served as a panelist on VH1’s Black Girl Beauty. More recently, she appeared as Miss USA in Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix series Colin in Black and White.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)