The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 30

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.
With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.
In addition to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, this week you’ll find seven series debuts (including the Alan Ritchson-led Reacher, Will Arnett improvisational comedy Murderville, and Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy), eight returning series (including Raising Dion, Raised by Wolves and Sweet Magnolias) and nine finales (including And Just Like That…, Kenan and That’s My Jam.)
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
3 pm NFL AFC Championship Game (CBS)
6:30 pm NFL NFC Championship Game (Fox)
8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 finale (ABC)
9 pm Supermarket Sweep Season 2 finale (ABC)
10 pm We Need to Talk About Cosby docuseries premiere (Showtime)
MONDAY, JAN. 31
8 pm Kenan Season 2 finale (NBC; two episodes)
9 pm That’s My Jam Season 1 finale (NBC)
10 pm Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl special (NBC)
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
3 am Raising Dion Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
8 pm The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premiere (Bravo)
8 pm The Resident returns (Fox)
9 pm The Real Dirty Dancing series premiere (Fox)
9 pm Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep documentary premiere (HBO)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
3 am Pam & Tommy series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes)
8 pm Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premiere (CBS)
8 pm South Park Season 25 premiere (Comedy Central)
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
3 am And Just Like That… Season 1 finale (HBO Max)
3 am Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)
3 am Firebite Season 1 finale (AMC+)
3 am Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure docuseries finale (Peacock)
3 am Looney Tunes Cartoons: Valentine’s Extwavaganza! special (HBO Max)
3 am Murderville series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Raised by Wolves Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)
3 am Star Trek: Prodigy winter finale (Paramount+)
7 pm NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (ESPN)
8 pm Olympic Winter Games coverage begins (NBC)
8 pm Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising special (ABC)
9 pm Soul of a Nation Presents: X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice special (ABC)
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
3 am Book of Love film premiere (Prime Video)
3 am Phat Tuesdays docuseries premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)
3 am Reacher series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)
3 am Suspicion series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)
3 am Sweet Magnolias Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Torn documentary premiere (Disney+)
6:30 am Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony (NBC)
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.