Would You Make Amazing Jump? Has Gemstones Lost Some Shine? How Will Mando Transport Bounty? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including The Righteous Gemstones, Snowpiercer, This Is Us and Legends of Tomorrow!

1 | How much did you cry during Jason Katims’ new show, Prime Video’s As We See It, compared to Parenthood and Friday Night Lights?

2 | Were you surprised that Blue Bloods‘ Eddie didn’t share her own rape story when passionately lobbying Erin to hear out the potential victim she met? And does Blue Bloods‘ D.A’s office play by a different set of rules than Law & Order: SVU‘s (where an accused rapist’s prior actions are regularly deemed “prejudicial but not probative”)?

3 | Aside from the obvious reason… why would The Rookie‘s Lucy and Tim have sat across the table from their respective dates instead of cozily next to them? And frankly — setting aside any ‘shipper allegiance — didn’t you feel really, really bad for Ashley during that scene?

4 | After kicking off Season 2 with a strong two-part premiere, has The Righteous Gemstones gone completely off the rails the past two weeks (e.g. Kelvin almost murdering his father? That random drive-by Baby Billy parenting subplot? Judy morphing into a legit psychopath)?

5 | Who’s getting a worse rep: cooking tools/appliances (courtesy of This Is Us) or Peloton bikes (courtesy of And Just Like That…and Billions)?

6 | Did you actually feel for Euphoria‘s Cal when he and his high school BFF were dancing and kissing and crying? And Derek really had a young Brad Pitt vibe, didn’t he?

7 | Are we to believe The Neighborhood‘s Johnson family hadn’t experienced an earthquake in the four years since they moved to Los Angeles from Kalamazoo?

8 | Did Ordinary Joe forget to remove Music Joe’s bloody hand wounds before filming this scene with Nurse Joe?

9 | On Promised Land, did the whole “whose kid is whose?” stymie you? And did the flashbacks make you like Carlos/Joe more, or less?

10 | Do we believe that NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Maggie Shaw — an elite former spy — has no security system in her home that would indicate it had been ransacked?

11 | Oliver Hudson’s Cookie Monster impression on The Cleaning Lady: so good, or so silly?

12 | How can the Snowpiercer trains rely on seldomly used track switches to operate as needed, and not have frozen over during the latest revolution? (And how is the track signal even being relayed in this powered-down dystopia?)

13 | Were you surprised to discover that Aziz Ansari‘s new Netflix special Nightclub Comedian was just 29 minutes long? And didn’t it feel like it ended rather abruptly?

14 | On How I Met Your Father, what are the chances that Jesse and Drew work at the same elementary school that once employed How I Met Your Mother‘s Lily?

15 | Which was the better Superman & Lois wink-wink: Lois speaking of “doomsday,” or her father referring to Clark’s “bizarre” doppelgänger?

16 | Wasn’t it odd that This Is Us‘ Marilyn never once mentioned anything about her life in Ohio? (Or was Jack just not listening on those Sunday calls?) Also, how is it that Marilyn meticulously pre-planned every aspect of her funeral service… save for arguably the most important one, the outfit she’d be buried in? And where was Young Nicky in the childhood flashbacks? What, no hot dogs-and-soup for him?

17 | Has New Amsterdam made Veronica into entirely too much of a one-note villain?

18 | Not that we want to follow Abbott Elementary‘s Principal Ava on social media, but surely we can’t be the only ones curious enough to want to see exactly what she’s doing on TikTok?

19 | Were we seeing things or did Our Kind of People‘s Teddy give Aunt Piggy a come-hither stare? And is it weird that we would totally ‘ship them if there is a Season 2?

20 | Looking at the sleek Naboo starfighter he claimed in The Book of Boba Fett, how/where does the Mandalorian plan to transport any bounty?

21 | If The Kings of Napa‘s Kings are so high-profile, wouldn’t the employees in the office where August and Dana had their argument over Grace and Preston have leaked the story to a gossip column or two? Or are the winery’s NDAs that ironclad?

22 | Did Legends of Tomorrow‘s fun montage of increasingly ridiculous Sara Lance deaths remind you of Supernatural‘s “Mystery Spot” episode? (Were you disappointed the show didn’t use a Franz Ferdinand song during the hour?) And did the significant dichotomy between Legends‘ Eobard Thawne and The Flash‘s Eobard Thawne throw you?

23 |On The Amazing Race, how much money would it take to get you to partake in Europe’s highest bungee jump?

24 | Batwoman fans, who do we talk to about getting a replica of Poison Mary’s Alice-inspired green coat? And who else got chills seeing Luke back in action as Batwing?

25 | Did you care more about the dinner Sistas‘ Sabrina left behind than her crumbling romance with Calvin? Are you hoping she’ll eventually call the restaurant owner? And it’s probably a pandemic side effect, but don’t there seem to be an inordinate number of phone scenes in Season 4?

26 | After all that build-up, why didn’t we actually see And Just Like That‘s Miranda surprising Che at their Cleveland “comedy concert”? And when Miranda said “I was craving me some Che,” did you almost shut your TV off out of pure embarrassment?

27 | Should we be proud that grown-ish‘s Aaron manned up, sad that he called it quits, or both?

28 | So, B Positive‘s Drew just… works at Valley Hills now, taking care of menial tasks around the facility? Why not just make the (former?) therapist the in-house shrink? And how many variations on the main title sequence do you think we’ll get by the time Season 2 wraps in March?

29 | Who else wanted to race to the nearest skating rink after this week’s episode of Single Drunk Female?

30 | After watching the first three episodes of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, who is your No. 1 suspect?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!