The Santa Clause: Elizabeth Mitchell Returning for Disney+ Sequel Series

Elizabeth Mitchell is coming along for the (sleigh) ride.

The Lost vet is set to reprise her role as Carol — aka Mrs. Claus — in Disney+’s Santa Clause sequel series, Deadline reports. She joins previously announced star Tim Allen, who will once again suit up as Santa Claus’ proxy Scott Calvin.

The limited-run series will see Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world — especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa, while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Allen originated the role of Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause. The family friendly film went on to gross nearly $200 million at the box office and spawned two sequels: 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 (which introduced Mitchell as Scott’s love interest/eventual wife Carol) and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (which featured Martin Short as Jack Frost). The complete trilogy is streaming on Disney+.

Fifteen years later, the franchise is being revived as a TV show, with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt tapped as showrunner. He’ll executive-produce alongside fellow LMS vets Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina, with production set to get underway this spring. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Are you looking forward to seeing Allen and Mitchell reunite as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the upcoming Santa Clause sequel series? And who else from the original film trilogy (*cough* David Krumholtz as Bernard *cough*) are you hoping to see return?