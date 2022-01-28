TVLine Items: Live-Action He-Man Cast, Adam Brody Joins Fleishman and More

Kyle Allen has the power, apparently!

The alum of The Path and American Horror Story has landed the role of He-Man in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, which is now being developed by Mattel and Netflix.

In the new take, to be directed by The Nee Brothers (The Lost City) from a screenplay written by the Nees and David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), an orphan named Adam discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land and must quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force. Production is expected to start this summer.

* The O.C.’s Adam Brody has boarded Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble adaptation as Seth, an old friend of Jesse Eisenberg’s titular Toby Fleishman.

* Saturday Night Live’s Alex Moffat will recur in Bad Monkey, Apple TV+’s adaptation of the 2013 Carl Hiassen novel about a former detective (played by Vince Vaughn) who, as a restaurant inspector, uncovers a world of greed and corruption in South Florida. Moffat, per THR, will play an obnoxious real estate developer.

* Juliana Canfield, aka Kendall’s assistant Jess on Succession, will star opposite Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) in Peacock’s The Missing, David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Dror A. Mishani’s crime novel The Missing File. Per our sister site Deadline, Canfield will play Janine Harris, a newly minted NYPD detective who asks to be partnered with Wilbusch’s spiritually guided Detective Avraham.

* Real-life marrieds Ben Lewis (Arrow) and Blake Lee (Cruel Summer) — who previously acted opposite each other in Lifetime’s first LGBTQ holiday movie, The Christmas Setup — will headline Married With Friends, a multi-cam CBS sitcom now in development and inspired by Lewis and Lee and their millennial friend group, Deadline reports.

* Nickelodeon has greenlit a 13-episode second season of the live-action buddy comedy That Girl Lay Lay, which follows an avatar from a personal affirmation app (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High) that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) as they navigate life as teens and discover who they truly are.

* Peacock has set a Thursday, March 10 binge release for Bust Down, a six-episode comedy starring Jak Knight (Big Mouth), Langston Kerman (The Boys), former Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay and SNL’s Chris Redd as four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America.

