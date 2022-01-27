TVLine Items: Ming-Na Wen Visits Sheldon, Space Force Trailer and More

Young Sheldon is getting a visit from someone in a galaxy far, far away: The Book of Boba Fett‘s Ming-Na Wen will guest-star in a February episode of the CBS comedy, TV Insider reports.

The actress will play Dr. Carol Lee, the director of experimental cosmology at East Texas Tech University, who butts heads with the titular 11-year-old student.

Young Sheldon‘s mothership series The Big Bang Theory has a history of Star Wars cameos: Mark Hamill officiated Sheldon and Amy’s wedding in the Season 11 finale, while James Earl Jones played a heightened version of himself in the memorable Season 7 episode “The Convention Conundrum,” which saw Jones and Sheldon ding-dong ditch a bat-wielding Carrie Fisher after a wild night out on the town.

In addition to role as Fennec Shand in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, Wen’s TV credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Stargate Universe and ER.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets?

* The Apple TV+ drama Pachinko, based on the novel by Min Jin Lee, will premiere Friday, March 25 with its first three episodes, followed by a new installment each subsequent Friday until April 29.

* MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle will succeed Brian Williams as host of The 11th Hour, our sister site Deadline reports. As a result, Ruhle will forfeit her current 9 am weekday time slot, which will be filled by a fourth hour of Morning Joe.

* Fairview, an animated series executive produced by Stephen Colbert, will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:30/7:30c on Comedy Central, following South Park. Watch a trailer here.

* The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 pm on Fox.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Space Force Season 2, premiering Friday, Feb. 18:

