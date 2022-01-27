Will Book of Boba Fett's Next Episode Possibly Bring Back Grogu?

Will The Book of Boba Fett — with just two episodes left — use some of that precious time to have Mando say hello to his “little friend”?

The Jan. 26 episode of the Disney+ Star Wars series — spoiler alert! — spent its entirety reintroducing and catching up with the Mandalorian’s titular Din Djarin, who reunited with the Armorer in his people’s new covert. At the Armorer’s suggestion, he had his Beskar spear melted and forged into armor for “a foundling, a specific foundling,” Grogu. Once her work was completed, the Armorer wrapped the armor (presumably Oshkosh B’eskar chainmail) in a pouch that was knotted in a way that happened to resemble Baby Yoda himself.

After fighting over the mighty Darksaber with fellow Mandalorian Paz Vizsla, and then being cast off by the Armorer for having gone against their Creed by doffing his helmet, Mando caught a ride to Tatooine. There, mechanic Peli Motto outfitted him with a seen-better-days N-1 Starfighter, and as soon as they had fixed it up and taken it for a test ride, Fennec Shand showed up to ask Mando to offer some added “muscle” in Boba Fett’s imminent war with the Pyke syndicate.

Mando agreed to help (and for free), “But first,” he said, “I’ve got to pay a visit to a little friend.”

With just one episode left before its season finale, do you think The Book of Boba Fett will indeed show us that visit, following Mando as he hand-delivers the custom-made armor to Grogu (at wherever Luke Skywalker took him for Jedi training)?

Or will such a big moment — which surely will be complicated by Mando’s consideration of what the Armorer said, that Jedi padawans need to distance themselves from “all attachments” — be instead be chronicled by The Mandalorian Season 3?

In the latter scenario, Mando could head off-screen for Boba Fett Episode 6 (to deliver Grogu’s armor, which we would be detailed in an episode of The Mandalorian), and then return in time for the season-ending battle.

Do you expect to see Baby Yoda at all during Boba Fett Season 1?

