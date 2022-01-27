TV Ratings: CBS' Let's Make a Deal Leads a Quiet Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, with both #OneChicago and ABC in rerun mode, CBS’ primetime serving of Let’s Make a Deal led Wednesday both in total audience (with 4.3 million viewers) and in the demo (scoring a 0.6 rating). Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Leading out of that, The Amazing Race (3.8 mil/0.5) added a few eyeballs but was down two tenths in the demo. Good Sam (2.5 mil/0.3) grew its audience for the first time since premiere while flat in the demo.

Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (590K/0.1) and Batwoman (460K/0.1) each grew their audiences.

Fox’s I Can See Your Voice (2 mil/0.4) was steady, while Next Level Chef (2 mil/0.4) ticked up.

