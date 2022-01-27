Kung Fu Season 2: Nicky Faces Her Long-Lost Cousin in New Trailer

Kung Fu’s Nicky Shen will face a familiar enemy when the series returns Wednesday, March 9 at 9/8c on The CW.

The network unveiled a new trailer for Season 2 on Thursday, which you can check out above, teeing up a major confrontation between our lead heroine and her long-lost cousin. Mia (Vanessa Rao), who is the daughter of a Guardian and a Warrior, was previously revealed to be working with the crime boss Russell Tan (Kee Chan), who referred to the hybrid warrior as “the key to everything.”

While these two are set for a showdown, the teaser also hints at Nicky potentially extending an olive branch to her would-be foe. “I’m family,” she tells Mia in the video.

Season 1 ended with Nicky defeating Zhilan after deciding to release Biange back to the earth, rather than destroy it or wield the ancient Sword of Liang Daiyu. Meanwhile, Zhilan was last seen being carted away in handcuffs. Yvonne Chapman, who plays the murderous villainess, has been upped to series regular in the new season.

In addition to Vanessa Rao’s Mia, Season 2 will welcome several other new faces, including JB Tadena (Naruto: Climbing Silver, SEAL Team) as Sebastian, Harmony Dumplings’ charming new chef who will turn the newly single Ryan’s head, and Annie Q. (The Leftovers) as Juliette Tan, the clever and conniving daughter of powerful business mogul Russell Tan.

Are you excited for new episodes of Kung Fu? What do you hope to see in Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.