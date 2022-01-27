Cobra Kai Replaces The Witcher Atop Nielsen Streaming Chart, Boba at No. 8

With a flying kick, Cobra Kai has knocked The Witcher from the top spot on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while Boba Fett with its short first episode landed at No. 8 . 19 Shows Netflix Cancelled in 2021

Netflix’s Miyagi-verse series amassed 2.4 billion total minutes viewers across 40 total episodes for the week of Dec. 27, whereas Netflix’s The Witcher this time around totalled 1.8 billion minutes across 16 total episodes.

They were followed by Netflix’s Emily in Paris (1.1 billion minutes/20 episodes), Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (630 million minutes/eight episodes) and Disney’s Hawkeye (539 million minutes/six episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of Dec. 27 were Netflix’s Queer Eye and Lost in Space, The Book of Boba Fett‘s 38-minute Disney+ premiere, and Netflix’s Stay Close and The Great British Baking Show.

Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Daredevil, Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster and Money Heist.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.