Adaptation of A'dam – E.V.A. Acclaimed Dutch Drama Gets Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given a pilot order to an adaptation of the award-winning Dutch drama A’dam – E.V.A.

Based on the three-season Dutch series starring Teun Luijkx and Eva van de Wijdeven — besides the obvious Garden of Eden allusion, A’dam – E.V.A. means “Amsterdam and many others” — the yet-to-be-titled U.S. adaptation will chronicle “the epic love and lives of two complete strangers whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence and lead both to believe in fate.”

NBC’s adaptation, like its source material, aims to “break the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.”

Mike Daniels (The Village, Shades of Blue) will write the pilot and executive-produce alongside David Janollari, Rob Golenberg and Alon Aranya, and Robert Alberdingk Thijm and Norbert ter Hall (the writer and director of the original series).

NBC’s previous pilot orders this developments season include the Quantum Leap sequel series and Shaun Cassidy’s Unbroken, which follows three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California.